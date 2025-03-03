Lidl employees to benefit from pay increases averaging 3%

The retailer said the increases, which are applied from March 1st, make Lidl the highest-paying supermarket in Ireland.

Lidl employees in Ireland are to benefit from pay increases averaging 3 per cent, the company said on Monday.

Grocery retailer Lidl Ireland said it was investing €8 million in pay increases for its existing workforce in the Republic, with a further £1.1 million (€1.3 million) being invested in the retailers’ operations in Northern Ireland.

The group said the investment will see all of its employees in Ireland benefiting from an average 3 per cent pay rise, equal to, on average, €1,300 additional for every employee per annum.

Lidl employs 6,000 people across its Dublin head office, 181 stores and three regional distribution centres in Mullingar, Charleville and Newbridge.

Lidl said it has invested more than €47 million in pay rises since 2022 for employees in the Republic, with employees benefiting from an approximate 23.5 per cent cumulative increase, or an average €8,000 in additional take-home pay.

With this latest pay increase, Lidl Ireland has moved its minimum wage for employees to €15.10 and top rate wage to €17.40.

Maeve McCleane, chief people officer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are proud to reward the hard work and dedication of our employees with further pay rises in 2025, bringing our total investment in pay increases since 2022 to €47 million.

“Although inflation has eased somewhat over the past 12 months, we understand the pressures that so many still face with the cost of living, and we are committed to continuing to invest in our people.

“We will not compromise in providing colleagues with best-in-class support, not just in pay, but also through a wide array of benefits and initiatives which every Lidl employee is entitled to.”