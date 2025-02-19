Google to pay €326m to settle Italian tax case

Italian prosecutors have said they are seeking to have a tax evasion investigation against Google dropped after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million euro (£282 million) settlement (Thibault Camus/AP)

Milan prosecutors plan to drop a case brought against the European division of Google after the company agreed to pay €326 million to settle a tax claim, they said on Wednesday.

The agreement covers the period between 2015 and 2019 and covers sanctions, penalties and interest, prosecutors said in a statement.

Last year Reuters reported that Italy asked Google to pay €1 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties, seven years after the US company settled a previous landmark tax dispute with Rome authorities.

The Milan prosecutors alleged that Google did not file and pay taxes on revenue generated in Italy, basing its claim on the digital infrastructure Google has in the country.

In 2017 Google paid €306 million to settle a previous case that found it had a permanent presence in Italy. – Reuters