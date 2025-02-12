AI infrastructure provider Crusoe opens European headquarters in Dublin

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan (left), Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke and Crusoe chief executive Chase Lochmiller. The company has opened its European headquarters in Dublin and expects to grow its workforce here to about 100 people over the next three years. Photograph: Julien Behal

AI infrastructure provider Crusoe has opened its European headquarters in Dublin and expects to grow its workforce here to about 100 people over the next three years.

The US company, which has established the headquarters with the support of the Government through IDA Ireland, is hiring for multiple roles in Dublin across departments including networking, site reliability engineering, customer success and support.

In December 2023, the company announced its first data centre in Europe. Located in Iceland, it is powered by geothermal energy.

“Establishing our European headquarters in Dublin marks another milestone in Crusoe’s global strategy,” said chief executive and co-founder Chase Lochmiller.

“Dublin’s reputation as a world-class technology hub and its exceptional talent pool makes it the perfect location to forge stronger connections with our European customers and partners.”

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke welcomed the news.

“Cloud infrastructure plays a vital role in Ireland’s digital and sustainable future by serving as both a critical enabler of AI technology and a potential catalyst for renewable energy adoption. This announcement is a testament to the skilled technology workforce and thriving AI innovation ecosystem here.”

Mr Burke added that the Irish national AI strategy sets out the Government’s intention to “harness trustworthy, person-centred AI” for the collective good.

Niamh Smyth, Minister of State for trade promotion, AI and digital transformation, said Crusoe’s selection of Dublin for its European headquarters was “another vote of confidence” in Ireland.

“These roles will allow for exciting opportunities for many of our skilled workforce.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said AI would be “a key focus” of the inward investment agency’s upcoming new strategy and that he was “delighted” to see companies like Crusoe “join our technology ecosystem”.