Just Eat to withdraw from London stock exchange, citing costs

Netherlands-based food delivery company Just Eat has announced plans to de-list its stock from the London stock exchange at the end of this year, the latest large company to withdraw from the bourse.
The step was aimed at reducing “the administrative burden, complexity and costs associated with the disclosure and regulatory requirements of maintaining the LSE listing... in the context of low liquidity and trading volumes”, the company said.
Just Eat shares will keep being traded on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange, the company said, adding that it could proceed with the London de-listing without asking shareholders for approval.
Other big companies including travel giant TUI and Flutter Entertainment have also left London recently while others are considering such a move, facing pressure from investors following Brexit-related complications that have squeezed UK market valuations.
