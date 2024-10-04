Budget likely to push more elderly and people with disabilities into poverty - ESRI

Poverty among the elderly and people living with disabilities is expected to rise as a consequence of Budget 2025, after the Government opted to reduce household energy credits and freeze other allowances relative to inflation, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has indicated.

The child poverty rate, meanwhile, will likely remain unchanged but elevated despite the child benefit increases announced in Tuesday’s budget. The State-funded research institute’s post-budget briefing conference in Dublin on Friday heard Tuesday’s announcement may have been a “missed opportunity” to lift thousands of children in the Republic out of poverty.

While the impact of the budget is expected to “broadly progressive”, distributing more to those at the lower-end of the socio-economic scale, ESRI associate research professor Dr Claire Keane said the institute anticipates poverty to rise for people with disabilities and the elderly, two cohorts among those most at risk of deprivation.

“We see that the reduction in energy credits and [freezing] like the fuel allowance and living alone allowance are affecting particularly those of retirement age and or people with disabilities, who often are part of the same group,” Dr Keane said. “We anticipate the poverty rates of these two groups to rise as a result of Budget 2025.”

READ MORE

More to follow ...