The Masters 2025 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hold Irish hopes

Notable tee-times (all times Irish)

12.40 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire (first pairing on the course)

1.35 Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a), Bernhard Langer (in his last ever Masters)

2.47 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

2.58 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3.15 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (a)

3.26 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

6.01 Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

6.12 Rory McIlroy , Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

6.34 Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

Key reads

"So, could this be McIlroy’s time? It could, for sure. One of the consequences of the storm that hit Augusta National back in September is that the tree that infamously derailed his bid for glory back in 2011 – where he hooked a tee shot on the 10th hole of his final round – has gone, so that the line of sight on the drive is now a clear one. An omen?"

Like the rest of us, Irish Times golf correspondent Philip Reid is willing to grab onto anything that might point to good luck for Rory McIlroy this week. He’s on the ground in Augusta and his preview to the whole tournament is here.

Happy Masters Thursday to all who celebrate!

Yes, after eight months, dozens of middling tournaments and literal millions of words and prognostications, we’ve finally arrived at the first major of the year. The Masters at Augusta, Georigia, one of the great weeks in the sporting calendar.

The Irish Times liveblog will be running all week, keeping you up to date on everything that’s happening. We’ll obviously have a particular focus on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who go out in successive groups around teatime this evening. Plenty of golf to get through before then though.

Fore please!