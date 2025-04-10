Andre Onana in spotlight as Manchester United denied victory by last-gasp Lyon equaliser

Lyon's Rayan Cherki scores his team's second goal past Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana during the Europa League quarter-final, first leg at OL Stadium. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lyon 2 [Almada 25, Cherki 90+5] Manchester United 2 [Yoro 45+5, Zirkzee 88]

Under-fire Andre Onana was unable to stop Rayan Cherki scoring a last-gasp leveller having gifted Lyon an opener as the first leg of Manchester United’s make-or-break quarter-final ended 2-2.

A war of words on the eve of the fixture added extra spice to the biggest game of the underperforming Red Devils’ season as Nemanja Matic reacted furiously to Onana saying the Premier League team were “way better” than the French side.

Lyon’s former United midfielder retaliated by calling Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” and the Cameroon shot-stopper did little to stop such talk when allowing Thiago Almada’s first-half free-kick to creep past him.

Ruben Amorim’s men turned things around impressively and looked set to take a win back to Old Trafford after Leny Yoro’s reaction header in first-half stoppage time was followed by substitute Zirkzee heading home two minutes from time.

But more drama would follow as Cherki reacted quickest after Onana saved Georges Mikautadze’s fizzing strike in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to spark wild celebrations inside the Groupama Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 1 [Porro 26] Eintracht Frankfurt 1 [Ekitiké 6]

Tottenham have work to do to reach the semi-finals after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Ange Postecoglou watched Spurs go behind after six minutes through Hugo Ekitiké’s fine long-range strike, but Pedro Porro pulled them level midway through the first half with a sumptuous back-heel finish.

The Premier League outfit upped the ante after the break with Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur hitting the woodwork, while Frankfurt’s back-up goalkeeper Kaua Santos produced crucial saves to deny Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to leave the tie finely-poised ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in Germany.

Rangers 0 Athletic Bilbao 0

Liam Kelly was the penalty save hero as 10-man Rangers fought furiously to hold Athletic Bilbao to a goalless draw in an absorbing quarter-final tie at Ibrox.

Barry Ferguson made the big call to drop under-fire goalkeeper Jack Butland for the Scotland international who sensationally saved a 79th minute spot-kick from substitute Alex Berenguer.

However, long before that – in the 13th minute – the former Gers captain watched defender Robin Propper sent off for a challenge on Inaki Williams, after originally being shown a yellow.

The home side valiantly held out against Ernesto Valverde’s side through 12 added minutes and have plenty to play for in the second leg in Spain next Thursday night.



