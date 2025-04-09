Masters 2025: Tee times, what TV channel is it on, Augusta weather, players to watch

When is it on?

The Masters will begin at Augusta National, Georgia on Thursday, April 10th. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, winners of 11 Masters between them, will launch the tournament as per tradition as honorary starters. The tournament will run until Sunday, April 13th.

How can I follow it all?

The Irish Times will be covering the Masters live on all four days at irishtimes.com/sport.

On TV, the tournament is broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports and NowTV all week. Featured group coverage will begin at 2pm on Thursday, with full coverage from 8pm. One of the best ways to follow the Masters is to download the Masters app, where every single shot of the tournament can be watched on your phone, making it unrivalled coverage to follow your favourite players.

What are the tee times?

Rory McIlroy will play with Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds of the Masters. He will tee off on Thursday at 6.12pm Irish time on Thursday and 2.58pm on Friday.

His group has been selected as a featured group, which means that his early round coverage will be available to watch. Shane Lowry will play with Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau at 6.23pm on Thursday and 3.15pm on Friday, the next grouping after McIlroy.

On the other side of the draw, defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler will play with Justin Thomas and the amateur Jose Luis Ballester at 3.15pm on Thursday and 6.23pm on Friday.

Thursday tee times:

12.40 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

12.51 Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

1.02 Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

1.13 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

1.24 Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

1.35 Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent

1.52 Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

2.03 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

2.14 Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

2.25 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

2.36 Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

2.47 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

2.58 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

3.15 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester

3.26 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

3.37 Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

3.48 Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

3.59 Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

4.10 Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

4.21 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck

4.38 Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4.49 Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai

5.00 Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

5:11 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings

5.22 Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

5.33 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

5.50 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

6.01 Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

6.12 Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

6.23 Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

6.34 Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

6.45 Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

Friday tee times:

12.40 Cam Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

12.51 Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

1.02 Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

1.13 Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, *Evan Beck

1.24 Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.35 Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, *Hiroshi Tai

1.52 Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

2.03 Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, *Justin Hastings

2.14 Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

2.25 Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

2.36 Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

2.47 Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

2.58 Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

3.15 Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

3.26 Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

3.37 Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

3.48 Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

3.59 Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

4.10 Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

4.21 Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

4.38 Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson

4.49 Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, *Noah Kent

5.00 Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

5.11 Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

5.22 Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

5.33 Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

5.50 Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

6.01 Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee

6.12 Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

6.23 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, *Jose Luis Ballester

6.34 Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

6.45 Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

How many Irish players are playing and what are their chances?

After the highs of four Irish players at the 2022 and 2023 Masters, we’re back to just two in the field – Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. On the plus side, they are also strong contenders to win the green jacket. McIlroy has been in excellent form on the PGA Tour this season, arguably the best player on the tour this season so far, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship.

It’s the world number two’s 17th Masters appearance and despite posting several high placings, he has rarely contended on the back nine on Sunday since his final round meltdown in 2011. Will this year be any different? Form suggests yes, but his mental block at Augusta may prove too much. Lowry has been in consistent form on the PGA Tour, without getting a win under his belt, and is up to 12th in the world rankings. On his 10th appearance, he will fancy his chances of being in contention.

Shane Lowry at Augusta National. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty

Who is playing and who are the favourites?

Scottie Scheffler is world number one for a reason and has won two of the last three Masters. The course suits him to the ground and although he has made a slow start by his standards to the PGA Tour season, he is the man to beat and is favourite at 4-1. You can get McIlroy at 13-2, then the 2023 champion Jon Rahm is third favourite at 14-1, although he has disappointed in Majors since moving to LIV Golf. Ludvig Aberg, who finished second behind Scheffler last year, and Collin Morikawa, who has been very consistent without winning, are at 16-1. Sadly five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods misses out with an Achilles injury.

What is the weather forecast for Augusta?

Nothing too out of the ordinary is expected weather-wise for this Masters, with below average temperatures early in the week, before a high chance of rain on Friday. The weekend could have some showers but mostly sunny. Wind-wise it is not expected to be particularly blustery at Augusta, which could lead to some lower scores.

What is the Masters winner’s prize?

The 2025 Masters champion will receive $3.24 million (€3 million), but perhaps most significantly, the winner receives the green jacket, along with a lifetime invitation to play in the Masters, a replica of the Masters champion’s trophy that permanently resides at Augusta National, and a gold medal.