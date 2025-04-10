Elgin announce Dermot Kelleher as new CEO

Dermot Kelleher has been appointed as the chief executive of Elgin.

Solar power developer Elgin has announced Dermot Kelleher as its new chief executive.

Mr Kelleher took over as chief executive on Wednesday, succeeding the long-serving Ronan Kilduff who is set to take up a strategic advisory role in the company.

A UCD graduate, Mr Kelleher spent 11 years as the company’s chief financial officer and will now oversee the management of more than 15GW of renewable energy projects in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy and Australia.

The company credited Mr Kilduff with having played a “central role” in the its growth and with leading the recent sale of a majority stake in the company.

The Denmark-based green energy company Copenhagen Investment Partners took a controlling stake in Elgin, which has offices in Dublin, following a joint €300m investment in April, last year.

“It is a privilege to step into the role of CEO at such a defining moment for Elgin,” Mr Kelleher said, committing the company to achieving its goals of “becoming a leading independent power producer.”

Mr Kilduff said he had “decided to step aside and transition into a strategic advisory role” following a 16-year tenure as chief executive.

“I am confident Elgin will continue to grow, innovate, and lead under his stewardship.”

The change in leadership comes following the appointment of the new Chairman of Elgin’s Board, James Brooks at the end of 2024.

As part of an expansion of their leadership team, the company is recruiting for a number of senior roles including chief operating officer, chief commercial officer and finance director.

In 2023, the solar farm developer sold a portfolio of 16 Irish projects with the capacity to generate 191 megawatts (MW) of electricity to German insurer Allianz and a group of institutional investors. Elgin had been awarded the contracts under the government’s second and third Renewable Electricity Support Schemes.