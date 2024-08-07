Nearly half of job ads offer either hybrid or remote working, LinkedIn says

Hybrid job posts on LinkedIn decreased by 10.5 per cent while remote positions fell by 7.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the data

Close to half of all job ads posted to LinkedIn in June offered remote or hybrid working, according to the professional networking site.

Some 37.7 per cent of Irish jobs on LinkedIn offered hybrid working during June while a further 8.4 per cent offered remote working, the company said. Demand for these roles is expected to remain high but the availability of work-from-home roles is declining as more companies bring people back to the office, the company added.

In Ireland, hybrid job posts on LinkedIn decreased by 9.9 per cent and remote job posts decreased by 7.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the data.

Remote roles in the country bring in 2½ times the job applications compared to what is available on the market, the study says.

READ MORE

[ Health staff reform plan to end ‘traditional 9am-5pm’ work patternOpens in new window ]

The data looked at the change in hiring rates in June 2024 and June 2023 across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Italy and the United Arab Emirates.

Overall, hiring rates are behind pre-pandemic levels, LinkedIn said. Despite challenges in the technology sector, there was a 6.8 per cent increase in the hiring rate this June.

LinkedIn Ireland country manager Sue Duke said that flexible work options attract potential employees in Ireland and it also highlights how they are a key tool in the hiring market.

It comes as data from Robert Walters shows some 64 per cent of people are working in a role they are not passionate about.

The study surveyed 1,000 Irish employers and professionals from May to June 2024.

[ Half of Irish workers would refuse job offers with no option to work from home, research findsOpens in new window ]

Two-fifths of respondents said the company they are working with is the most important factor when deciding to take up a new role while 35 per cent said the skills and experience the job offers are the most important things.

From an employer’s perspective, some 80 per cent prefer jack-of-all-trades’ professionals, where a person has varied job experience and skills, instead of one single career path.

Some 35 per cent of professionals say they would like the opportunity to explore different career industries and 52 per cent say they would like a combination of building a career in one industry and exploring different sectors, chiming with the employers’ approach.

[ Dublin office vacancies yet to peak with more space due for completion in 2024Opens in new window ]

“With increasing numbers of professionals inclined to adopt a ‘squiggly career path’ approach, we expect to see increasing numbers of diverse skill sets in the market,” said Robert Walters country manager Suzanne Feeney.

She said professionals today were influenced by external factors such as geopolitical unrest, economic instability and numerous skills shortages, AI and other technologies.