Nigeria fines Meta more than €202 million for violating consumer and data laws

Country’s consumer protection body says company appropriated users’ data on its platforms without their consent

The newly completed Meta Facebook data centre in Eagle Mountain, Utah, United States. Photograph: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
and MacDonald Dzirutwe
Fri Jul 19 2024 - 18:32

Nigeria has fined Meta Platforms $220 million (€202 million) after investigations showed data-sharing on its Facebook and WhatsApp platforms violated local consumer, data protection and privacy laws, the head of the country’s competition watchdog, Adama Abdullahi, said on Friday.

Nigeria's Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said Meta appropriated the data of Nigerian users on its platforms without their consent, abused its market dominance, and meted out discriminatory and disparate treatment on Nigerians, compared with other jurisdictions with similar regulations.

Meta did not immediately comment.

