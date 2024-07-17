SSE Renewables gets green light for first solar project

Utility company SSE Renewables has been given the green light for its first solar project in Ireland, with officials approving the Richfield Solar Farm in Wexford.

The 21MWp project at Bridgetown in Co Wexford could deliver enough energy to power 4,500 Irish homes every year, boosting renewable energy in the area.

However, it is not certain that the farm will go ahead, with SSE saying its delivery would be subject to SSE securing an economic route to market, and changes would also be required to current grid connection regulations to allow the solar project to share the current export capacity of the existing Richfield Wind Farm.

“Our ability to reach a positive final investment decision to begin construction will depend on a number of factors including changes to Ireland’s current grid connection regulations for hybrid connections,” said Garry Brides, senior project manager with SSE Renewables.

“We note the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) is expected to publish a policy decision on these reforms later this year and we’re ready to work closely with the regulator, EirGrid and Government to remove any remaining barriers to the delivery of such hybrid connections.”

The Richfield Wind Farm has been in operation since 2006, and generates enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 18,000 homes annually. Combining wind and solar power is expected to deliver more productive and resilient energy generation, SSE said, boosting green energy targets in a more cost efficient way for consumers due to shared infrastructure.

The solar farm is part of the company’s five-year plan that will see the company invest more than €1 billion in Ireland by 2027 in renewables and low carbon generation.

As part of the development, SSE Renewables said it would plant 15 per cent of the site area with native woodland species, in line with requirements in the Wexford County Development Plan 2022-2028.