Irish inflation falls to three-year low of 2.2% in June

A customer shops for vegetables at Lidl supermarket in London, Britain, 03 October 2023. UK food prices in September 2023 were down 0.1 percent, which makes it first fall since July 2021, as the competition between supermarkets starts to ease the grocery inflation.

Inflation in the Irish economy softened to 2.2 per cent last month, the lowest rate recorded in almost three years, as energy costs internationally continued to decline.

This was the fifth monthly decline recorded in headline inflation this year.

However the latest consumer price index (CPI), collated by the Central Statistics Office, indicated the underlying rate of price growth, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, remained elevated at 3.1 per cent in June, keeping pressure on households.

The index showed prices on a monthly basis rose by 0.4 per cent.

READ MORE

Last month the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates for the first time since the energy price shock triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However it has remained tight-lipped about any further moves.

Markets have priced in at least one more ECB rate cut this year.

The latest Irish CPI showed electricity and natural gas prices were down by 20.7 per cent and 19.6 per cent respectively, reflecting the fall-off in oil and gas prices globally. However, the CPI showed transport prices were up by almost 5 per cent year on year, reflecting increases in the cost of diesel (+12.8 per cent) and petrol (+9.3 per cent).

Prices in restaurants and hotels were also found to have increased on an annual basis, rising by 4.4 per cent.

Conversely the cost of clothing and footwear was down 6.7 per cent while prices in the furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance were 1.1 per cent.