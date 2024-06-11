Revenue nets more than €4m from 11 tax defaulters in first quarter

A total of €1.4 million, arising from two settlements, was unpaid as of March 31st, Revenue said. Photograph: iStock

Revenue collected more than €4 million from settlements with 11 tax defaulters in the first three months of 2024, with four of the settlements exceeding €500,000, its latest quarterly list of tax defaulters shows.

The biggest settlement by some distance was made with landlord Christian Carter, with an address in Iztacalco, Mexico City, with the sum of €951,029 in tax, interest and penalties following a Revenue investigation into underdeclaration of income tax. Some €873,294 of the settlement is unpaid, the Revenue said.

Clonmel Auto Sales Limited, a Co Tipperary motor dealer trading as Premier Autos, with an address on Queen Street in Clonmel, made a settlement for €558,818, the second highest in the quarter. This was prompted by a Revenue audit that uncovered underdeclaration of VAT.

Mielzyslaw Antkiewicz, a retired hauler who traded as Polartrans, made the next highest settlement, for €541,035 in tax, interest and penalties. Some €527,753 is unpaid. This follows a Revenue audit that uncovered an underdeclaration of PAYE, PRSI and Universal Social Charge (USC) and VAT.

READ MORE

Co Donegal scaffolding contractor D.O.E. Scaffolding Hire & Sales Limited, with an address in Knockbrack, Letterkenny, made a €502,611 settlement after a Revenue audit found PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT had been underdeclared.

Electronic systems provider Accutron Limited, based in Eastway Business Park in Co Limerick, made a €498,027 settlement after underdeclaring PAYE, PRSI, USC and corporation tax.

Another audit case involving corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC and VAT led to a settlement of €238,188 with HT Moulding Technology Limited, a manufacturer of plastic moulds trading as Moulding Technology and based at Edgeworthstown Business Park in Co Longford.

Among the five other settlements published this quarter were two cases that were prompted by a type of Revenue compliance intervention known as a Level 2 risk review.

Puca Entertainment, of Gowlane, Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, an emergency accommodation provider trading as the Falcon Inn, made a settlement of €130,650, while the now liquidated Abbey Ventures Limited, a former provider of rental accommodation on Mount Street Lower in Dublin, made a settlement of €101,887.

Ifac’s new report: more ‘fiscal gimmickry’ from the government Listen | 33:25

Revenue says it publishes defaulters’ settlements where the taxpayers or businesses have failed to avail of “extensive voluntary disclosure options” and the “default arises because of careless or deliberate behaviour”.

It noted that a total of €1.4 million was unpaid from two settlements as of March 31st and said it “vigorously” pursues the collection of unpaid sums.

The 11 published settlements reflect only a portion of all its compliance interventions in the period. In the first three months of the year, a total of 14,899 such interventions were settled resulting in a total yield of almost €195.7 million.