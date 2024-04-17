Business

Agreement to reopen Tara Mines reached in WRC

Production has been shut down last July, with 650 workers temporarily laid off

Workers at Tara Mines during a protest over its closure outside Leinster House, Dublin last summer. A deal to reopen the mine has been reached in the WRC. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Ian Curran
Wed Apr 17 2024 - 09:38

An agreement to reopen Tara Mines has been reached between the facility’s Swedish owner Boliden and trade unions representing laid-off workers, The Irish Times understands.

Production at the Co Meath facility was shut down last July, with 650 workers temporarily laid off after what the company said were “significant and unsustainable financial losses” amid falling zinc prices globally.

Trade unions Siptu and Unite have been negotiating in recent months with Boliden at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to work out a rescue plan for the mines.

It is understood the deal reached at the WRC on Tuesday night will see a gradual return to zinc mining at the site.

Unite, Siptu and Boliden have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

