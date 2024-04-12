Avcom lands €7.5m contract to support Croke Park’s events business

At the launch of the new partnership in Croke Park were: Fiona Cronin, meeting and events department manager at Croke Park; Olivia Breene, head of business development and marketing at Avcom; and Marie Smyth, head of venue business at, Croke Park. Photograph: Fran Veale

Event production agency Avcom has been awarded a €7.5 million contract to provide audiovisual and support services to Croke Park’s meetings and events business that will see the Dublin company host and promote events at GAA headquarters for the next five years.

The Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10-based firm, which is majority owned and operated by managing director Paul Murphy, said the contract will generate €1.5 million in revenue in 2024, with annual turnover expected to grow year-on-year to more than €2 million.

Avcom has a long-standing relationship with Croke Park, having provided services for its in-person and virtual events business for nine years. The company has now been awarded the contract again after a competitive tender process, it said.

Amid growing demand for more environmentally friendly events, Avcom said it will focus on the delivery of “sustainable” events at the home of the GAA over the next half-decade, liaising with Croke Park’s staff to host between one and seven events each day from, conferences to concerts.

Mr Murphy said Croke Park “stands out” as one of Ireland’s most sustainable venues. “The venue’s impressive track record for hosting eco-conscious events underscores our shared commitment to sustainability. This partnership elevates our offerings, enabling us to introduce our national and international clients to experience the electrifying ambience of Croke Park.”

Olivia Breene, head of business development at Avcom, said the award is “welcome” and adds to the agency’s growing list of high-profile clients, including Trinity College Dublin and Enterprise Ireland. “Collaborating with venues allows us to provide a diverse range of experiences, which, we believe, reinforces our position within the industry. We look forward to extending this success to our partnership with Croke Park and collaborating on delivering exceptional events.”

This second contract with Avcom is “a testament to the continued partnership”, said Marie Smyth, head of venue business at Croke Park. “Its position as Ireland’s premier event production company and a key advocate for eco-conscious events perfectly matches our own sustainability objectives.”

Avcom has been in expansion mode in recent years, announcing a €3 million investment in the business in 2022 and unveiling a plan to create some 30 jobs over two years. At the time, the company said it was targeting revenues of €12 million this year, up from €5 million in 2022.

Avcom was established in 1980 and started out specialising in audiovisual production for events. But since Covid it has evolved to offer a range of events services. .