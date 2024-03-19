Unilever to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide, spin off Ben & Jerry’s unit

Ben & Jerry's ice-cream is being spun out into a new unit by parent company Unilever.

Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands like Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s, into a standalone business, as the consumer goods group unveiled a new cost-savings programme that will see 7,500 jobs cut globally.

The spin off will begin immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed company said.

Unilever aims to deliver mid-single digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement after the split, it said in a statement.

The company also announced a programme expected to deliver total cost savings of around €800 million over the next three years, and the proposed changes would impact around 7,500 roles globally with total restructuring costs now anticipated to be around 1.2 per cent of its turnover during the period. - Reuters

