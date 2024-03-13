German company gets permission for wind farm in Clare

A German multinational energy company has received planning permission from An Bord Pleanála for an onshore wind farm in Co Clare.

RWE secured permission for its Fahy Beg wind farm, due to be located six kilometres south west of Killaloe, following an extensive consultation period with local communities over a three-year period.

The proposed 38 megawatts, eight-turbine wind farm is located in an area consisting primarily of agricultural and forestry land.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála considered that the proposed development would be in accordance with European, national, regional and local planning policy and would make a positive contribution to Ireland’s national strategic policy on renewable energy and its move to a low energy carbon future.

It also said it would be acceptable in respect of its “likely effects on the environment and its likely consequences for the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

An Bord Pleanála said the proposed development would also be acceptable in terms of impact on the visual amenities and landscape character of the area and would not seriously injure the amenities of property in the vicinity.

Clíona O’Sullivan, head of onshore renewables development at RWE Ireland, said the proposed wind farm could produce enough green electricity to power up to 25,000 homes annually and displace thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

“This development will contribute to the journey of delivering cheaper electricity, giving us greater energy security and helping Ireland to meet its challenging CAP24 climate change and decarbonisation targets,” she said.

RWE has said it is aiming to establish itself as “a key player” in the Irish energy market with an expanding portfolio of projects in development and operation, including one onshore wind farm in Kerry and two battery storage facilities, in Monaghan and Dublin.