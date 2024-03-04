Is cash still king? Cash is legal tender and is here to stay, but its use has declined as contactless and card payments have dramatically increased, argues Brian Hayes in our opinion slot.

Almost two-thirds of directors and business leaders have cited the “personal or reputational risk” as the main deterrent to sitting on State boards, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD) Ireland. The finding comes amid the ongoing payments controversy at RTÉ, which last month resulted in the departure of chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh, who was appointed in late 2022. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

The glass cliff describes the way women are deemed more likely to break through the glass ceiling and rise to a top job when things are dire, the risk of failure is high and men are less interested in the gig. Exhibit one: running the UK’s splintered, fractious and unpopular Conservative party, writes Pilita Clark in her weekly column.

Four years after Wirecard executive Jan Marsalek vanished – leaving a €1.9 billion hole in the payment company’s books – a new investigation suggests he escaped to Russia with the help of an erotic actress turned spy, and is now living using the identity of an orthodox priest. Derek Scally reports from Berlin.

Outspoken, at times brash, but nothing if not colourful, Cairn Homes boss Michael Stanley might be described as the Michael O’Leary of the housing industry here. Like his airline counterpart, he is quick to rubbish arguments he doesn’t like and has a knack of making his own sound too self-evident to be questioned. He also says things other company bosses won’t. Eoin Burke-Kennedy parses his latest contribution to the housing debate.

Grocery retailer Lidl has announced a €15 million investment in pay increases for its workforce in the Republic and a further £3 million to boost the wages of its staff in Northern Ireland. The investment will result in every Lidl employee benefiting from an approximate 6 per cent pay rise, equal to, on average, €2,000 additional per employee annually, the company said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Digital retailer Very has launched two new offerings to its ecommerce platform, as the company invests close to €1 million in a new app and is also launching a new interest-free instalment payment plan for customers, writes Ellen O’Regan.

Half of Irish businesses are failing to capitalise on the opportunities brought by up-to-date broadband services, remaining on older technologies such as cable and copper, a new survey has found, writes Ciara O’Brien.

Businesses could gain a competitive advantage by using Irish in their advertising and marketing, according to a new survey, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy. The research undertaken for Irish language college Gaelchultúr by survey group Amárach indicated that 73 per cent of consumers here said they assumed a product was locally sourced or Irish when Irish language was used on the labelling or advertising.

Irish business telecoms company IP Telecom has acquired Centrecom Systems Limited for an undisclosed sum as the company targets a leadership position in the telecoms market. Ciara O’Brien reports.

