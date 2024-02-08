Tesco Ireland to run job clinics for people in direct provision

Tesco said it is actively seeking candidates to fill jobs in many local communities as part of this investment. Photograph: Nicholas T Ansell/PA Wire

Tesco Ireland plans to host job clinics for residents of direct provision centres, including CV and interview training, as part of efforts by the company to help more refugees secure employment.

In December, chief executive of Tesco Ireland and Northern Ireland Natasha Adams wrote to Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, outlining plans for the pilot scheme.

In the letter, obtained by The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act, she said Tesco planned to begin hosting job clinics for residents of direct provision centres “early in the new year” of 2024.

“Attendees will be provided with CV and interview training, along with the opportunity to interview for vacancies that we have in cities like Galway, Limerick, and Dublin,” she said, adding that after running pilot job clinics, the supermarket will seek to scale and broaden the initiative.

Ms Adams noted that Tesco Ireland is in regular contact with the Department of Social Protection to make refugees aware of job vacancies, and had already hired a number of Ukrainian refugees, but that there is “potential to hire many more”.

She added that the supermarket chain is in “ongoing discussions” with the Irish Refugee Council to explore how it can partner with the organisation to help refugees secure employment.

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, confirmed that it had a “positive and wide ranging discussion” with Tesco in November about how the company could assist in helping people seeking protection to access employment.

“We hope to build on this in 2024,” he said.

The letter from Ms Adams was a follow-up correspondence after a meeting between Mr Coveney and Tesco Ireland in October of last year. The purpose of that meeting was to discuss Tesco’s investment plans for Ireland, planning delays at An Bord Pleanála and grocery price inflation.

In a statement to The Irish Times on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Tesco Ireland confirmed plans for the clinic.

“Our pilot initiative aimed at attracting eligible refugees has yet to commence, but we look forward to meeting prospective candidates in due course,” they said.

“Our hiring policies actively aim to deliver employment opportunities to those seeking work and this includes supporting refugees who are in this country and are wishing to contribute to society through employment,” they added.

Tesco is one of Ireland’s largest private sector employers, with more than 13,000 people employed in 170 stores in towns and cities around Ireland.

In August of last year, the supermarket announced an €80 million investment in eight new stores and store upgrades. The company said that it is actively seeking candidates to fill jobs in many local communities as part of this investment.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth were also contacted for comment.