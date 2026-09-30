No FAI staff member spoke to Gavin Bazunu ahead of Israel game, Oireachtas Committee hears

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) told the joint Oireachtas Sport Committee on Wednesday that no member of staff spoke with Gavin Bazunu about his thoughts on playing Israel in advance of the game, as scrutiny grows on the association’s level of engagement with the player amid last weekend’s fraught circumstances.

Bazunu told Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson on Saturday morning that he wished to withdraw from the Israel game the following day. Hallgrimsson subsequently revealed at a press conference later that day that he had not spoken directly to Bazunu in advance about the playing against Israel.

This contradicted his statement at a squad announcement nine days earlier, at which Hallgrimsson said he had spoken to every selected player.

In Hungary, Hallgrimsson clarified he had actually spoken only to the outfield players, and that contact with the goalkeepers he “leaves to others”.

However, FAI director of football John Martin told the Oireachtas that no one contacted Bazunu in advance of the camp.

“Truthfully, it doesn’t appear like anyone spoke to the goalkeepers,” said Martin.

FAI chief executive David Courell said Hallgrimsson sat down with Bazunu at his previous club, Southampton, in August. Courell said he understood it was an “hour-long meeting” which was a “check-in with the player” during which the Israel game was not raised.

FAI chief executive David Courell and director of football John Martin during a press conference held last Saturday ahead of Ireland's game against Israel. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Courell also detailed the events which led to Bazunu’s withdrawal from Sunday’s Israel game. The chief executive said he believed the squad had reached a consensus on playing the game after a meeting in Pristina last Friday, but “lo and behold, one player has changed their mind” on Saturday, referencing Bazunu.

Courell told the committee that Bazunu went to Hallgrimsson and said: “‘I have changed my mind, gaffer, I want to withdraw from the squad’.” Courell said this led to other players revisiting their thoughts on playing the game, which led to the hours-long deliberations that played out across Saturday, putting the game in doubt.

The FAI also confirmed the players held two votes regarding their feelings on the game. The first ballot was suggested by a backroom team member to gauge the sentiment among the squad, while Courell said the second vote was used to “inform” the FAI decision whether to play the game.

Courell insisted the FAI made the final call to play the game, saying they “own the decision”. Martin said Bazunu was made aware of the votes but did not partake, and the FAI included his vote as a ‘no’, indicating his wish not to play the game, in the final tally.

Pressed as to why the second vote was suggested, FAI president Paul Cooke said “it was felt in the room we needed greater clarity”. The people in this room, he said, included himself, Courell, Martin, Hallgrimsson, and captain Dara O’Shea.

Courell said the second vote was not a case of “a Nice Referendum, go again and get the right answer,” but an opportunity for the players to vote a second time with the benefit of understanding the sentiment in the room.

Asked about the FAI’s treatment of Bazunu, Courell said, “no individual was left on their own,” adding “player welfare was front and centre.”