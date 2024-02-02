Business

Danske Bank to buy back shares for first time since 2018

Share buybacks were suspended in 2018 following money laundering scandal

Danske Bank will buy shares for 5.5 billion kroner €735 million) this yearPhotograph: Eric Luke

The Copenhagen-based bank will buy shares for 5.5 billion kroner €735 million) this year, it said on Friday. It also provided a 2024 forecast that exceeded most analyst estimates. The shares rose as much as 6.1 per cent in the Danish capital at the market open.

Danske suspended share buy-backs in 2018 to gird for potential penalties linked to its money laundering scandal in the Estonian branch. In late 2022, the lender settled a $2 billion (€1.8 billion) fine with US and Danish authorities.

“Capital distributions are the key positive today,” Jefferies International analysts Alexander Demetriou and Joseph Dickerson said in a note. The new buyback, which starts next week, is coming earlier than anticipated, they said.

Danske will pay a dividend for the second half of 2023 of 7.5 kroner (€1) a share, which exceeded Bloomberg dividend projections of 7 kroner. The lender sees 2024 net income of 20-22 billion kroner (€2.7 – €2.9 billion), which compares with an average analyst estimate of 20 billion kroner (€2.7 billion). – Bloomberg

