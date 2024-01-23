Ryanair strikes deal with Loveholidays

Ryanair has struck a deal with Loveholidays allowing the on-line travel agent’s customers to book flights with the airline.

The Irish carrier, which has accused other on-line agents of adding fees to its charges, confirmed that Loveholidays customers could book its flights, seats and bags as part of their package.

Ryanair said that the on-line agent had agreed to only display the airline’s “real prices, without mark-ups” and would pass on accurate customer information and payment details.

Loveholidays’ customers will get Ryanair flight information and details of its terms and conditions direct from the carrier.

The Irish airline also noted that they would not have to complete a customer verification process demanded of other customers who book through on-line agents that it has not authorised to sell its flights.

Ryanair’s Dara Brady said that the carrier was pleased to announce “this first on-line travel agent partnership with Loveholidays”, which he added would ensure that customers were not overcharged.

Al Murray, Loveholidays chief marketing officer, said that its status as an approved Ryanair partner would ensure a “seamless” process for customers booking with the airline.

“Ultimately, this new partnership highlights our commitment to championing consumer choice, with the overall aim of making travel more affordable and accessible while opening the world to everyone,” he added.