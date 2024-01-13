What work permits data tells us about the Irish jobs market

Housing is certainly a factor at all levels of the migration issue, with employers struggling to find accommodation for the staff. Photograph: Roman Babakin

If you want to peer through a window at the Irish jobs market, especially in the tech sector, the scale of the drop in employment permits issued during 2023 offers as good a view as any.

The number of non-EEA nationals seeking and being granted the permission required to work in technology in the State last year dropped by more than 50 per cent – from 10,832 to 5,009 - and accounted for more the half the total reduction in 2023 permits granted, which fell from 39,955 to 30,981.

Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond, believes the numbers will be back at around the 40,000 mark this year, likely driven in part by the new roles recently added to the critical skills list and others removed from the ineligible occupations list. A number of trades and social care roles are among those that will now be eligible for general employment permits.

That review followed a consultation to which there were 112 separate submissions. A hint of the diversity among the contributors is provided by the Ds, with Dublin Bus, Dublin Chamber and Dublin Simon Community all having contributed their thoughts.

Housing is certainly a factor at all levels of the migration issue, with employers struggling to find accommodation for the staff they need just as the Government is finding it endlessly difficult to offer shelter to international protection applicants, those fleeing the war in Ukraine and many of its own citizens.

And while the challenges experienced by the global tech sector in 2023 clearly contributed to a fall-off in demand for new recruits during the year, there have been reports too of a growing number of firms with bases here being unable to bring in the numbers they want to because of the housing situation.

It has to be noted, of course, that that 10,832 figure for 2022 was exceptional. The corresponding number was slightly below 5,000 in both 2020 and 2021, but with the sector among the very best paid – average hourly earnings were half as much again as compared with the health sector generally in the third quarter of 2023 according to the CSO - the Government will be anxious to see numbers bounce back swiftly.

Just another reason then for the Government parties to finally get their housing policies right.