There will be “close to 1,000″ corporate insolvencies this year after finalised figures for 2023 came in higher than expected at 717, according to the latest insolvency barometer from professional services company PwC Ireland.The accountancy giant said there had been an uptick in business failures in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that having reached two per day across the year as a whole – up from an average of one per day in 2021 – insolvencies will “move towards three per day” this year. Laura Slattery has the details.

‘I can’t pinpoint the precise time it happened but my transformation from a great parent to an embarrassing one was reinforced the other day when I casually dropped “rizz” into a conversation at home. It was an experiment to see my son’s familiarity with internet slang. “Don’t say that,” he said. “You sound terrible.”' Emma Jacobs has a warning for bosses wrestling with internet jargon.

Asking prices for properties nationally rose by 4.1 per cent in 2023 as the low volume of properties for sale and a buoyant labour market fuelled price inflation, according to the latest quarterly report from MyHome.ie in association with Bank of Ireland, writes Laura Slattery. Annual asking price inflation was 4 per cent in Dublin and 3.9 per cent outside of Dublin, the report found.

Bauer Media Audio Ireland, the owner of radio stations including Today FM and Newstalk, lobbied Minister for Media Catherine Martin late last year to urge the introduction of European regulation that would help licensed stations remain “easy to find” in a new generation of car dashboards and other user interfaces. Laura Slattery reports.

A Cork-based medtech building a monitor to detect seizures in newborn babies has spun-out from University College Cork with the closure of a €2.1 million funding round that it says will help it launch the device and secure regulatory approval. NeuroBell, founded by researchers from the Irish Centre for Maternal and Child Health Research at UCC, will also create 12 new jobs over the next year to help support its growth plan. Ian Curran reports.

Look at Ireland’s aviation investment industry: it started modestly in the 1980s, and yet is now a world leader. Ireland has a similar opportunity in renewables investment, where again we could become a global force. We should see today as a moment where Ireland faces extraordinary opportunity, argues Paul O’Donnell, a partner of Schroders Greencoat and co-manager of Greencoat Renewables.

My wife and I both have contributory pensions. When I die, is my then widow entitled to a widow’s pension as well as her own contributory pension? Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions

John Gapper welcomes the end of Disney’s copyright on Mickey Mouse.

Vodafone has officially launched its new TV product for Irish customers, with an all-in-one smart entertainment hub called Vodafone TV Play, reports Ciara O’Brien

