Vodafone launches TV product for Irish customers

Customers need to use Vodafone’s broadband to access the TV service, with bundles starting from €65 a month for broadband and TV

Vodafone has officially launched its new TV product for Irish customers, with an all-in-one smart entertainment hub called Vodafone TV Play.

The new TV system gives customers access to more than 100 live channels, and also integrates streaming apps such as Now TV, Netflix, Amazon, Prime Video and Disney+. Customers can also record live TV shows, depending on the channel and agreements in place.

The hub also works as a home cinema soundbar, comes with Dolby Atmos built in and has been designed in partnership with audio company Bang & Olufsen. The system also has Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, turning any TV into a smart TV and allowing the box to be used for streaming music over Bluetooth from other devices.

Vodafone Ireland chief executive Amanda Nelson, said the service was “a game changer”. “I am excited to launch this new home entertainment experience with a fantastic range of TV and broadband bundles that give real value savings for both new and existing Vodafone customers,” she said.