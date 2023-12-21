Bidders for the land at Dublin Airport are understood to want runway access. Photo: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Possible bidders for land earmarked by brothers Ulick and Des McEvaddy for a third terminal at Dublin Airport want access to its runways, Barry O’Halloran reports. The move comes after Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive, recently told the McEvaddys that the State airports’ company’s €75 million bid for the plot, put on the market in May, remains on the table.

It’s too early to declare victory over inflation, European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane has warned. He also predicted there would be a pickup in headline inflation across the euro area in December and that it would remain above the ECB’s target rate of 2 per cent for all of 2024. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the story.

In her column, Karlin Lillington looks at the EU’s probe of Twitter and warns that to regulate big tech firms, we need to focus on tech firms’ algorithms, as fines by themselves won’t be enough to deter bad behaviour.

Cantillon runs the rule over the logic behind CRH’s move to buy an Australian business, while also noting how John Teeling remains as enthusiastic for exploration projects as ever. It also eyes Eir battle with ComReg on fibre broadband sales.

Apartments at the newly developed Rockpoint scheme in the south Dublin suburb of Blackrock, are set to be available to rent from January 2024 through Owen Reilly Property. The high-end development by Red Cow Moran Hotel owner Michael Moran’s Seabren was originally offered for sale in its entirety to institutional investors in February 2023 with a guide price of €59 million. Jessica Doyle reports.

Two Galway-based medical technology firms have raised €3 million between them to spur further developments for their businesses. Ian Curran and Ciara O’Brien report.

Consumers in the Republic were able to look on the bright side in December amid a “tentative” easing of cost pressures but households remain anxious about price inflation and winter energy bills, new research from the Irish League of Credit Unions has indicated. Ian has the story.

The company behind the National Ploughing Championships posted profits of €217,624 last year as revenues increased 64-fold and pandemic restrictions faded. The result followed combined losses of €1.25 million during 2020 and 2021, when the event was cancelled. Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

Male employees at the Department of Public Expenditure, NPD Delivery and Reform are paid 2.57 per cent more per hour than women employees on average, but the mean gender pay gap has narrowed from 5.71 per cent a year ago. Laura Slattery reports.

Claims that Web Summit has been substantially damaged by Paddy Cosgrave’s social media posts about Israel will be met “robustly”, the High Court has heard. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

The parliament of Catalonia in Spain has approved new regulations governing tourist flats but has watered down the regional government’s original proposal to introduce an across-the-board cap on numbers. Guy Hedgecoe reports.

