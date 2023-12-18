Dublin Port issues licence to French container group at its logistics hub

Some 25 jobs are to be created after Dublin Port Company granted a new operation licence to container company CGM Inland Services (CCIS) at its north Dublin logistics hub.

CCIS is one of the world’s largest providers of inland services with a container depot network in over 30 countries worldwide.

From this this month, CCIS will become the second company to move its container operations to Dublin Port’s logistics hub, called Dublin Inland Port, following an €8 million investment by the port on a second phase of the development.

It brings to €56 million Dublin Port Company’s total investment in Dublin Inland Port.

CCIS is now set to expand its portfolio, which already boasts over 23 dedicated empty container depots across Europe.

Its Dublin facility will specialise in container storage and repair, focusing on catering to the export needs of foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, and refrigerated products. Together with service partner Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), the investment will create 25 new jobs.

CCIS is a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, which is headquartered in Marseille and is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, with a workforce of over 155,000 employees worldwide.

Operating a fleet of more than 620 ships calling in over 420 ports across a global network, the group has been a significant player in the Irish market since 2006.

This is the second licence awarded at Dublin Inland Port after Dublin Ferryport Terminals (DFT) was granted permission by DPC to operate in October 2021.

Doyle Shipping Group is an Irish family-owned shipping business founded in 1882. It employs over 700 people throughout Ireland, handling over 13 million tons of cargo and providing port service solutions throughput all major ports in Ireland, as well as other services through their Logistics and Renewables divisions.

Now steered by the third generation of the Doyle family, the group said it aims to continue to invest in infrastructure and skills.

Dublin Inland Port is located 14kms from Dublin Port off the M2, with direct access to the M50 and to Dublin Port via the Dublin Port Tunnel and is part of Dublin Port’s world class route-to-market infrastructure.

Cormac Kennedy, head of commercial at Dublin Port, said: “In the past 12 months, we’ve invested a further €8 million developing the next phase of Dublin Inland Port, which has created the opportunity for CCIS to relocate and grow its business in Ireland further.

“We made a strategic decision to relocate non-core port users away from the Dublin Port estate. While this has freed up valuable space that is now being used for core activities, we are still running at close to capacity.”

A spokesperson for the CMA CGM Group said: “With our extensive portfolio, including over 23 dedicated container depots across Europe, this newly acquired license allows us to specialise in container storage and repair.

“At the state-of-the-art Dublin facility, CCIS will also specialise in the provision of refrigerated containers for frozen foodstuffs and high value pharmaceuticals which are exported worldwide from Ireland.

“Focused on catering to the export needs of key sectors such as foodstuffs, pharmaceuticals, beverages and refrigerated products, we are eager to contribute to the growth and efficiency of Dublin Inland Port.”