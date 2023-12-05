Irish consumers spend to spend less but borrow more over Christmas, says CCPC

Irish people look set to spend less this Christmas while the number prepared to borrow to cover the cost of the season is climbing, according to research from the consumer watchdog.

A study published today from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) puts the average expected spend at €1,030 compared with €1,186 last year.

The sharpest decline in expected spend was noted in households with children where the average fall is €221 when compared with last year.

The research also suggests that 14 per cent of people expect to spend over €2,000 this Christmas while 29 per cent of consumers are planning to use some form of borrowing to pay for Christmas compared with 24 per cent in 2022.

READ MORE

“At this time of year, it’s easy to feel pressured into making snap decisions around borrowing, whether it’s putting the groceries on your credit card or choosing buy now pay later [options] at the checkout,” said the CCPC’s director of communications Grainne Griffin.

”Don’t ruin your January in search of the perfect Christmas – know the full cost of credit before you buy, and only borrow what you’ll be able to repay.”

The research also revealed some confusion about consumer rights, with just 1 per cent of all consumers surveyed correctly identifying the timeframe for return of faulty goods as six years. More than half mistakenly believed it to be dependent on the warranty or guarantee.

“However much you’re planning to spend this Christmas, make sure you know your rights as a consumer,” Ms Griffin said. “Your rights are independent of any warranty or guarantee – and they generally last much longer. If something is faulty or not as advertised, your rights to a repair, replacement or refund are strongest in the first year after you get it, but they don’t just go away once that year is over.”