Medray acquires Dublin-based diagnostic group Avista Medical

Healthcare equipment provider Medray has acquired Dublin-based diagnostic business Avista Medical for an undisclosed sum.

Medray supplies healthcare equipment to radiology, dental, veterinary and associated sectors across Ireland and the UK.

This is the fifth acquisition completed by the company since it was acquired by private equity firm Erisbeg in 2019.

“The acquisition is highly complementary and further strengthens Medray’s radiology equipment and service offering to healthcare customers in Ireland,” Medray said.

Founded in 2004, Avista supplies medical imaging equipment and support services to radiology departments in public and private hospitals. It is a support specialist for Canon Medical Systems, the global manufacturer of CT, MRI, X-Ray and Ultrasound diagnostic imaging equipment in Ireland.

Medray chief executive Siobhan Crowley said: ”Avista Medical and Medray operate to a shared ethos of customer service and innovative product solutions.”

Matt Corcoran, managing director of Avista Medical said: “On behalf of the entire team at Avista Medical, we are delighted to join the Medray Group. I’ve known the CEO Siobhan Crowley for many years and am looking forward to further serving our clients with a strengthened Imaging sales and service team and reaching out to new clients into the future.”