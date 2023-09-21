Microsoft plans data centre campus for Kildare

Microsoft said it was an early stage of developing plans for the campus, which would be located near Jigginstown, Naas. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

Tech giant Microsoft is planning a new data centre campus in Co Kildare, as it seeks to expand its data centre footprint in Ireland.

The company said it was an early stage of developing plans for the campus, which would be located near Jigginstown, Naas, on a site specifically earmarked for data centre use by Kildare County Council.

The company said the plan was part of deepening its ties with Kildare, where it already has relationships including with Maynooth University, Connected Hubs in Kildare and through the Dream Space initiative and ETB partnerships.

[ Amazon to build three data centres in Dublin ]

[ Q&A: How sustainable is the State as a data centre hub? ]

[ Ryan says data centres are a key component of Ireland's infrastructure ]

“Microsoft has commenced initial pre-planning consultation with relevant authorities which will help to inform the evolution of the design process. As project plans develop, Microsoft will embark on an extensive engagement process with local residents, businesses and community groups,” the company said in a statement.

READ MORE

The groups will commit to using 100 per cent renewable energy to power the centre, along with the construction of greenway walking routes, cycle tracks and recreational amenities for the local community.

“It is our ambition that this project will be designed and developed in line with the six guiding principles included in the ‘Principles for Sustainable Data Centre Development’ set out by Government in its 2022 policy statement on the role of data centres in Ireland’s enterprise strategy,” Microsoft said.

Microsoft has committed to powering all its data centres in Ireland with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. The company last year signed a number multiyear corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) with energy companies to create new renewable energy contracts and add more than 900MW of wind and solar energy to Ireland’s energy grid. Using CPPAs, businesses can buy renewable electricity directly from a generator and bring additional green energy capacity to the grid. Under the Government’s Climate Action Plan, 15 per cent of electricity demand is to be delivered from renewable energy CPPAs by 2030. Those contracts will bring Microsoft’s contribution to close to 30 per cent of that target.

Microsoft said the planned Kildare campus would create “large number of permanent jobs” once fully operational, in addition to supporting engineering, electrical, logistics, and construction jobs during its construction phase.

“The proposed development is part of the company’s strategy to unlock the opportunities of the digital economy and further strengthen Irelands’ technology sector,” Microsoft said. “The selection of Naas will also help to build its reputation as a regional digital hub at the forefront of Ireland’s digital economy.”

The news of Microsoft’s plans comes only days after Amazon was granted planning permission for an additional three data centres at its campus in north Dublin. The centres were approved despite objections raised by environmental groups, amid concerns about the environmental impact of the project.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said data centres would remain a key component of Ireland’s infrastructure, despite growing worries over the pressure they are putting on the State’s energy supply. However, he stressed data centre companies would have to play a role in decarbonisation.