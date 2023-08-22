Bar worker who told manager to ‘f**k off’ after St Patrick’s Day incident awarded €14,000 by WRC

Workplace Relations Commission: A bar worker who told a member of management to “f**k off” after she was hit with a glass on St Patrick’s Day has been awarded over €14,000 for unfair dismissal and other breaches of employment law.

A bar worker who told a member of management to “f**k off” after she was hit with a glass on St Patrick’s Day has been awarded over €14,000 for unfair dismissal and other breaches of employment law.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) found that while Ruth Kelleher shared “some of the fault” for confusion which arose over whether she had resigned or been let go, her employer - Havenhill Trading Limited The Coachman Public House - had failed to take the necessary steps to establish that there was a genuine resignation in this case and should have been “more circumspect” in dealing with the matter.

Ms Kelleher had submitted that she had worked as a barperson for almost 17 years until her employment was terminated, without notice, on March 18th, 2022.

Ms Kelleher told the WRC that following an incident on St Patrick’s Day in 2022, one of her employers had asked her for her keys as he had forgotten his own set. When she enquired if he was sacking her he told her “no, I’ll call you if I need you”. She said she believed the keys being taken from her was a sign that she was being let go.

READ MORE

However, her employer had contended that Ms Kelleher had been “very aggressive” when asked for the keys, throwing them on the floor before telling him: “I’m out of here, I’m finished.” He said it was his understanding that Ms Kelleher no longer wished to work for the respondents.

In her evidence at a hearing earlier this year, Ms Kelleher told the WRC that on March 17, 2022 she was not working but was having a drink with her cousin in the pub.

She and her cousin went for a cigarette and met a man, Mr B, whom she said had already been barred from the pub. She said a row ensued between Mr B and her cousin.

Ms Kelleher said she came in from the smoking area and told Mr M, a co-owner of the pub, who was behind the bar that Mr B was causing trouble and should be asked to leave.

Mrs M arrived and Ms Kelleher told her that Mr B was a troublemaker and that she should tell him to leave the pub. She said at this time, Mr B was shouting obscenities and Ms Kelleher was hit with a glass so she left the area and went into the front bar.

She said the man was subsequently removed from the premises by gardaí. Ms Kelleher said Mrs M did not ask how she was after the incident.

Ms Kelleher told the tribunal that the following day she had a black eye and went to her doctor.

She was back at work on March 18th and phoned Mrs M about a function that was going on that day. She said she told Mrs M that the incident of the day before “should not have happened” and that she, Mrs M, had not dealt with it the way she should have done.

She said she was upset because she had not received a call from the owners asking if she was alright after the incident. Ms Kelleher told the tribunal she was “agitated and upset” and admitted that she did tell Mrs M to “f**k off”.

The former employee said she then sent a text message to Mrs M, saying that she was going home as her head was sore after being hit by a glass the night before.

Ms Kelleher said that before she left the pub, Mr S [Mrs M’s father] arrived and asked her for her keys to the pub as he had forgotten his own set.

She said she asked Mr S if he was sacking her to which he replied, “no, I’ll call you if I need you.”

Ms Kelleher told the WRC that she was due to return to work on the following Monday and called Mr S on Sunday, March 19th, 2022, to check about her shift. She said Mr S told her “I’ll ring you if we need you” and said she did not hear from the respondent again.

The barperson said she went to the Social Welfare office about four or five weeks later, having been without any income throughout that time, and was told she was not entitled to anything as she was still employed by the pub. She said she had to get a solicitor’s letter in order to get support from Social Welfare.

The Irish economy has grown rapidly in recent years, how long can it continue? Listen | 36:18

Ms Kelleher told the tribunal that she “never once” said she was leaving her job in the pub and that she loved her job.

Ms Kelleher denied that she was intoxicated on March 18th, 2022 or that she had had a verbal altercation with Mr B. She also denied that she had thrown her bunch of keys at Mr S when he came into the premises on March 18, 2022.

Ms Kelleher submitted that the respondent failed to provide evidence that could justify a dismissal. She maintained that the words of Mr S on 18th March 2022, “I’ll call you when I need you”, and the act of asking her for her keys to the premises amounted to a dismissal without notice and fair procedures.

At the hearing the respondent, Mr S, said his daughter, Mrs M, had called him on 18th March 2022, telling him that she had received a telephone call from Ms Kelleher during which she had been the subject of insults.

She also told him that Ms Kelleher had told her that she was no longer going to work in the pub. Mr S said he then went to the pub and spoke to Ms Kelleher who had her coat on and told him she was leaving.

He claimed she was “very aggressive” and was shouting. He said when he asked for the keys to the pub Ms Kelleher threw them on the floor and left the premises. When asked what exactly Ms Kelleher had said, he said she told him: “I’m out of here, I’m finished.” He said his understanding was that Ms Kelleher no longer wished to work for the respondents.

He said Mrs M tried to call Ms Kelleher several times without success.

Ms Kelleher’s complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 was upheld by the WRC and she was awarded €6,480.

Adjudication Officer Roger McGrath said the respondent was not reasonable in construing the words used by Ms Kelleher on March 18th, 2022, as words of resignation.

He said it was up to the employer to confirm a resignation, which must be “clear and unambiguous” The onus is on the employer to take such steps as necessary to establish that there was a genuine resignation, for example, requesting the employee to confirm in writing that they wish to resign. In this instance, the employer failed to take those necessary steps. Therefore, I find this was not a resignation, but a dismissal, and in the circumstances, an unfair dismissal.”

However, he also noted that Ms Kelleher must share some of the fault for the confusion which ensued on and after March 18th and said “some level of responsibility” for the outcome of the interaction lay with her.

He awarded Ms Kelleher a further €4,320 after ruling she was entitled to eight weeks’ notice payment under Section 12 of the Minimum Notice & Terms of Employment Act, 1973 and €1,080 under Section 27 of the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997 in lieu of untaken holiday leave.

Mr McGrath awarded Ms Kelleher a further €2,160 for a claim under Section 7 of the Terms of Employment (Information) Act, 1994 stating that she had never received payslips or a contract of employment.