Almost 620,000 overnight visitors to Ireland in June

The first release in a new series by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Inbound Tourism shows that a total of 619,900 foreign residents departed Ireland on overseas routes in June 2023, after completing an overnight visit here.

This represented almost a third (29.7 per cent) of all passengers departing on overseas routes from Ireland in June, with the rest of travellers being Irish residents heading abroad (59 per cent) and foreign resident same day visitors (11.3 per cent).

Among foreign visitors making overnight trips to Ireland, more than one in three (36.8 per cent) were from Great Britain, followed by significant proportions from the United States (23.9 per cent).

June also saw notable proportions of overnight trippers from Germany (7.2 per cent), France (4.5 per cent), Benelux countries (4 per cent), Spain and Portugal (3.4 per cent), and Canada (3.4 per cent).

Typically, foreign overnight visitors who left Ireland in June stayed 7.3 nights, with 42.6 per cent saying they came for holiday or leisure purposes. The next most likely reason was to visit friends or relatives (33.1 per cent), with a further 14.3 per cent of visitors coming for business or work-related reasons.

Foreign overnight visitors who left the country in June spent a total of 4,518,200 nights in the country. Residents of other European countries spent the most nights in the country of any group, accounting for 34.3 per cent of overnight stays.

Visitors from the USA and Canada made up 30.6 per cent of overnight stays, while residents of Great Britain accounted for 24.5 per cent of nights spent in Ireland.

The majority of overnight foreign visitors (46.2 per cent) chose hotels as their main accommodation type. More than a third (37.4 per cent) chose to stay in their own property, or with friends and relatives, while just 5.6 per cent of overnight visitors used self-catering or rented properties as their main accommodation type.

Foreign overnight visitors leaving the country in June spent a total of €841.2 million on their trips here. Residents of the USA and Canada were the biggest spenders, accounting for almost half of this expenditure (€409.1 million).

Overall, the typical overnight foreign resident visitor spent €1,357 on their trip to Ireland, with highest costs being for day to day expenses (€493 on average), followed by an average spend of €435 on accommodation, €387 on their fare, and €42 on prepayments (such as car hire and pre-booked tickets).