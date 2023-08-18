Passenger numbers outside Dublin show strongest recovery from pandemic

The latest Transport Bulletin published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday shows that bus transport volumes continued to exceed pre-covid volumes in July. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Passenger numbers on public transport and through national airports have shown a strong recovery from the pandemic, with services outside of Dublin recording particularly strong numbers compared to 2019 levels.

The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin in the week beginning 24th of July was up 10 per cent on 2019 figures, and up by one fifth compared with the same week last year.

The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin in the week beginning 24th of July was up 10 per cent on 2019 figures, and up by one fifth compared with the same week last year.

In Dublin, the number of bus journeys for the week beginning 24th of July was 2 per cent higher than 2019 levels, and up 23 per cent on the same week in 2022.

For the same week, Luas journeys were down 3 per cent in comparison to 2019 levels, but were up by 24 per cent on passenger numbers in 2022.

Overall, airport passenger numbers in July 2023 were on par with 2019 levels for Dublin, Cork and Kerry airports combined.

There were 3,771,383 passengers handled by Dublin, Cork and Kerry airports in July 2023 compared with 3,768,415 for the same month in 2019. Data for Knock and Shannon airports was not available at time of publication.

Figures show that Cork airport saw a 1 per cent increase in passenger numbers last month when compared to July 2019, while Kerry Airport saw an increase of 13 per cent in passenger numbers over the same period.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers travelling through Dublin Airport remain at pre-pandemic levels, with little change between July 2023 and July 2019.

In the first seven months of 2023, there were 19,071,949 passengers handled by Dublin Airport compared with 18,868,759 passengers in the same period in 2019.

In July 2023, the number of new cars licensed (18,106) increased by 20 per cent when compared with the same month in 2022, while the number of used cars licensed last month (4,348) was up 6 per cent.

At 289 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in June 2023 were 3 per cent lower than in June 2022, while at 84 million litres, clearances of petrol in June 2023 were 7 per cent higher.

There were 16 fatalities on Irish roads last month, compared with 12 in July 2022 and 10 in July 2019.