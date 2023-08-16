Dublin house prices now falling at sharpest rate in almost three years

On a monthly basis, prices in the Republic rose by 0.6 per cent, registering the first monthly increase this year. Photograph: Sam Boal/Photocall

House prices in Dublin fell at their fastest annual rate in nearly three years in June as higher interest rates curbed affordability.

The latest Residential Property Price Index from the Central Statistics Office indicated that prices in the capital dropped by 0.9 per cent in June, the biggest yearly decline recorded since October 2020.

House prices across the State continued to grow on an annual basis in June but at a much reduced rate of 2.2 per cent, down from 2.6 per cent the previous month and down from an annual rate of 14 per cent in June 2022. Prices outside the capital rose at annual rate of 4.5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, prices in the Republic rose by 0.6 per cent, registering the first monthly increase this year.

READ MORE

The latest index pointed, however, to a significant fall-off in transactions in June with purchases down by more than 9 per cent to just over 4,000, one of the clearest signs yet that higher mortgage costs are pricing some potential buyers out of the market.

Central Bank data last week showed the average interest rate attached to new home loans rose above 4 per cent in June – the highest level in almost a decade.

The increasing cost of mortgages here is expected to continue to dampen demand.

The CSO said households paid a median price of €318,000 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to June.

The Dublin region had the highest median price (€437,500). Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€630,000), while Fingal and South Dublin had the lowest (€410,000). The highest median prices outside Dublin were in Wicklow (€423,749) and Kildare (€380,000), while the lowest price was €160,000 in Leitrim and Longford.

“While we are experiencing a period of price stabilisation in the housing markets, we are still seeing average prices across the country continue to tick up. This is in spite of significant increases in mortgage rates over the course of the last year,” Ian Lawlor of the Lotus Investment Group said.

“As a lender to developers, we underwrite new loans assuming no further price growth – but we do not envisage a weakening of house prices,” he said.

“This view is informed by the velocity of sales across all new housing schemes we are currently funding, which demonstrates continuing strong demand, particularly for housing schemes that qualify for the government’s assistance measures such as the Shared Equity and Help to Buy schemes in the Dublin and Greater Dublin Area,” he added.