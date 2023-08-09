Irish mortgage rates shoot over 4% to highest level in more than two decades

The average interest rate on a typical new Irish mortgage hit 4.04 per cent in June, the Central Bank said on Wednesday. Photograph: iStock

The average interest rate attached to new mortgage agreements in the State shot above 4 per cent in June, the highest level in over two decades, tightening the squeeze on borrowers.

The Central Bank said the weighted average interest rate on new mortgage contracts at the end of June was 4.04 per cent, an increase of 20 basis points on the previous month and up 136 basis points in annual terms.

The monthly jump was the second biggest increase in the euro area and comes on the back of an aggressive sequence of rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). The latest figures also predate the ECB’s July rate increase.

The equivalent euro area average rose by 9 basis points to 3.79 per cent, three times what it was two years ago. Rates however varied hugely across the currency zone, from as low as 1.93 per cent in Malta to as high as 6.02 per cent in Latvia.

Lenders in the Republic were initially slow to pass on the uptick in interest rates internationally to customers here but have begun to catch up.

Bank of Ireland recently hiked its fixed rates for the fourth time in less than a year. while AIB raised its fixed rates in June and its variable rates are due to go up next week.

“The big hike in interest rates from the ECB over the past year is now being felt by mortgage customers in Ireland,” said Daragh Cassidy. head of communications at comparison site Bonkers.ie.

“The average rate is now almost 1.5 percentage points higher than it was near the end of last year. But since these figures were compiled we’ve seen yet more rate hikes from all the main lenders, meaning the average rate for someone applying for a mortgage today is closer to 4.5 per cent or 4.75 per cent,” he said.

Prospective mortgage holders and those on trackers in particular are being warned that the outlook is for rates to go even higher over the coming months.

“Currently there’s still a 50/50 chance of at least one more quarter point rate hike from the ECB – in either September or later in the year. This would take the ECB’s main lending rate to 4.5 per cent, which means the average tracker customer could be paying a rate of around 5.6 per cent or 5.7 per cent before the end of the year,” Mr Cassidy said.

“And even if the ECB doesn’t hike rates again, it’s likely the main lenders will still hike rates once or twice more over the coming months for their variable rate and new fixed-rate customers. The main lenders have only passed on around half of the ECB rate hikes so far. They’re unlikely to pass on the full brunt given how high rates were in Ireland to begin with,” he said.