Energia agrees offshore wind energy partnership with Norway’s Vårgrønn

Ian Thom, chief executive of Energia, with Olav Hetland, chief executive of Vårgrønn, announcing a joint venture to develop wind farms off the Irish coast. Photograph: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce.

Irish renewable-focused utility company Energia has announced a partnership with Norwegian group Vårgrønn to jointly develop offshore wind projects that, it says, will contribute to the Irish Government’s target of at least 5GW in new offshore wind generation by 2030.

Energia and Vårgrønn, which is a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and energy investment company HitecVision, said the partnership had further ambitions beyond 2030.

They said it would initially focus on Ireland’s south and east coasts, where Energia Renewables says it has already completed extensive development work over the last four years at a north Celtic Sea site with capacity of up to 900MW as well as a south Irish Sea site with similar capacity.

Seabed surveys have been completed and almost three years of aerial data on birds and mammals collected, while detailed preparations for environmental impact assessments have begun. Engagement programmes with local fisheries and communities are also in place, the companies said.

The preparatory work positions both these projects to be operational by 2030, subject to Government policy, they said.

The joint venture announcement between Vårgrønn and Energia Renewables follows Ireland’s first offshore wind auction in June under its new Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme, with further auctions planned.

“We look forward to working closely with Vårgrønn and to combining our experience of developing renewable energy projects in Ireland with Vårgrønn’s extensive offshore wind expertise and supply chain relationships,” said Energia chief executive Ian Thom.

“Today’s announcement underpins Energia Group’s commitment to climate action and the provision of renewable electricity to homes and businesses across the island of Ireland.”

Vårgrønn chief executive Olav Hetland said the Norwegian company looked forward to building on extensive development work already completed by Energia.

“Having strong local expertise is critical to successfully delivering projects that provide affordable power at scale and speed while contributing to local jobs creation.”

Ireland currently has 25MW of offshore wind capacity installed and aims for at least 37GW of capacity by 2050.

Energia Group currently supplies about 17 per cent of Ireland’s total electricity requirements and is responsible for approximately 20 per cent of wind power capacity installed on the island. It supplies more than 828,000 homes and businesses across Ireland with electricity and gas.