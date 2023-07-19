Granite Digital to buy Armour in bid to boost client book

Granite Digital are acquiring enterprise digital product agency Armour. Pictured at the announcement in Eyre Square, Galway are (L-R): Jamie Casey, Managing Director, Armour by Granite; Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital; and Andrew Dewdney, Co-founder and Director, Armour. The acquisition is expected to boost Granite Digital's revenues beyond €14 million this year and will also see the business grow to a team of 120 professionals.

Irish digital agency Granite Digital has made another acquisition, buying enterprise digital product agency Armour in a move that it expects will increase revenues to more than €14 million this year.

Armour, which is based in Galway, is an enterprise digital product agency that offers services such as strategy, user experience design, online and mobile application development. The company was founded in Galway in 2010 by Andrew Dewdney and Jamie Casey, who will move to Granite along with the team of 10 Armour staff to lead the product development division, focusing on new projects in Europe and the US.

“As a highly skilled agency specialising in creating digital products with a great user experience, we have been helping businesses take digital transformation to the next level since 2010,” said Mr Dewdney, co-founder and director. “Now our team of experts will join Granite to create best-in-class websites and enterprise-level web applications. With the additional expertise and capabilities the Granite team bring, we look forward to further accelerating our client business and growth potential.”

A value for the deal was not disclosed, but the acquisition will add more than 150 clients from across Ireland, the UK and the US to Granite’s books, including Supermacs, Intel, Pfizer and eFlow.

“This acquisition will not only increase our breadth of services with enhanced product development capabilities, but it will also give us the flexibility to adapt to whatever comes next in the rapidly evolving world of digital customer experiences,” said Conor Buckley, chief executive of Granite Digital. “We are excited to see the impact this acquisition will have on our business and our ability to deliver a more comprehensive range of digital services and experiences to our growing Irish and international customer base.”

Founded in Cork in 2008, Granite Digital, which provides digital solutions in areas such as strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing and search engine optimisation, has made a number of acquisitions in recent years, with the most recent being last month’s New-York-based LCM 247. Last year, Granite acquired services firm Continuum and Dublin-based Willows Consulting. Other Irish digital services businesses acquired by Granite in recent months include Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.