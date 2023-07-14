Domestic economy expanded by more than expected in 2022

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, TD said the latest CSO figures were encouraging. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Multinational companies accounted for an increasingly large share of value added to the Irish economy last year while the domestic economy also rebounded sharply from the Covid-19 pandemic, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures indicate.

As measured by modified domestic demand – a growth metric that strips out the distorting impact of the multinational sector here – the indigenous economy grew by 9.5 per cent in 2022, ahead of previous estimates of 8.2 per cent.

The ending of Covid-19 restrictions boosted activity across domestic-focused sectors, CSO assistant director for economic statistics Jennifer Banim said with the distribution, transport, hotels and restaurants sector growing by 16.9 per cent after two years of tough public health restrictions.

Multinational-dominated sectors here, meanwhile, expanded by 15.6 per cent. Construction and real estate activities both posted growth of 4.2 per cent.

Overall, the CSO said that Irish gross domestic product – the total value of all goods and services within the economy – grew by 9.4 per cent in the year while gross national income, a measure that excludes multinationals, increased by 6.7 per cent.

Welcoming the figures, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said the data highlights the “strong post-pandemic rebound” in the domestic economy.

“Despite multi-decade high rates of inflation, it is encouraging to see the very strong growth in both consumer and investment spending,” he said.

