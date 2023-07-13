DCC says profit in line with expectations as energy unit boosts business

Sales, marketing and support services group DCC said profit in the first quarter was in line with expectations, with the company expecting the year to result in operating profit growth.

The group said operating profit for the first quarter of the year was modestly ahead of last year, with DCC Energy continuing to record strong growth. That was driven by the Energy Solutions business, DCC said.

That growth helped offset a fall in operating profit in DCC Technology and DCC Healthcare, with the decline in the latter driven by customer de-stocking in health and beauty. DCC Vital recorded good groth, the company said.

The first quarter of the year is seasonally less significant for DCC, accounting for around a sixth of its full-year operating profits.

DCC also confirmed that chief executive Donal Murphy hd returned to work full-time early last month.

The company is holding it annual general meeting on Thursday afternoon.