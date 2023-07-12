Hostelworld reports record half-year revenues on back of strong bookings growth

Hostelworld said revenue for the six months to the end of June this year rose by 57 per cent to €51.5 million, which the company said was a record. Photograph: iStock

Hostelworld has reported record half-year revenues on the back of strong bookings growth in key markets. The travel company has been capitalising on a strong recovery in demand since Covid.

In a trading update, it said revenue for the six months to the end of June this year rose by 57 per cent to €51.5 million, which the company said was a record.

Net bookings rose by 64 per cent to 3.4 million “driven by strong performances in key European, Asian and Oceania markets,” it said.

Net average booking value of €15.15 was down 4 per cent year on year, however, “driven by a greater proportion of Asian destination bookings, partially offset by continued bed price inflation”.

The company reported an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) of €5.1million compared to a loss of €5.2 million for the same period last year.

Hostelworld reiterated its earnings guidance of adjusted EBITDA in the range of €16.5 million to €17 million for the full year, “absent of any deterioration in the macro-economic environment, the reintroduction of Covid restrictions or air travel disruptions.”

Chief executive Gary Morrison said: “I am very proud of our performance for the year to date. In particular, I am delighted that we have delivered record generated revenues and improving EBITDA margins driven by our differentiated Social growth strategy and a continuing focus on operational excellence and cost discipline.”

“Looking further ahead, I remain very confident that our innovative, asset-light business model is well-positioned, well-financed and firmly on track to deliver against our long-term growth goals outlined in our capital markets day presentation last November,” he said.