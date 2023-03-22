Hostelworld returns to profitable growth as Omicron effect recedes

Hostelworld returned to profitable growth in 2022 as travel resumed and demand recovered.

The travel company was lifted last year as the impact of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 receded. In its preliminary results for 2022, the group said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was €1.3 million, compared with a loss of €17.3 million in 2021. The company also narrowed its operating losses significantly, recording a loss of €13.6 million last year that was lower than the €33.1 million recorded the previous year.

Net revenue was €69.7 million, up 312 per cent year on year, with price inflation driving a 23 per cent increase in net average booking value to €14.90.

Full year net bookings were up more than 220 per cent to 4.8 million as recovery in Europe, and Asia and Oceania in the second half of 2022 drove growth.

“After a slow start to the year driven by Omicron, booking demand recovered quickly towards 2019 levels into Europe (our largest destination); with many of our top markets in Southern Europe exceeding 2019 levels over the summer. Easing of travel restrictions enabled Oceania and Asia to show strong recovery through the year, improving from approximately 6 per cent of 2019 levels before reaching 79% of 2019 levels in December,” said Gary Morrison, chief executive.

“We also saw the resumption of long haul travel throughout the year, which is especially significant given that it is a lead indicator of customers booking multi destination trips. More specifically, long haul bookings recovered from 27% of 2019 levels to 76% by year end, and in particular, booking demand from North America into Europe remained above 2019 levels for much of the post Omicron period in the year.”

The launch of Hostelworld’s app-focused social strategy saw direct marketing as a percentage of net revenue fall to 59 per cent last year, downfrom 76 per cent in 2021. The modernisation of the platform also contributed to lower operating costs, with costs dipping 13.4 per cent to below 2019 levels.

“Since launching these social features on our apps in Q2, we have seen strong growth in the number of bookings being made by social members (customers who have opted into the social network) with 50 per cent of our bookings being made by social members at year end, and a significant increase in the volume of bookings through our apps,” Mr Morrison said. “This, along with strong net booking and average booking value (ABV) growth, has translated into increased revenues, lower marketing costs and improved margins.”

The company had €19 million in cash at the end of December, and a refinance process is underway for a €30 million term loan facility that will help cut finance costs.

Looking ahead to the coming year, the company said it saw a strong start to 2023, as positive trends continued. Mr Morrison said the company was “firmly on track” to meet its growth targets.