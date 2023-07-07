Ifac warns on budget, beer consumption falls, and Irish lessors in court over aircraft stranded in Russia

Dee Forbes, the former director-general of RTE. She continues to serve on the Irish advisory board of the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has strongly criticised the Government’s plan to breach its own spending rule in the upcoming budget, claiming it “repeats a pattern and undermines the credibility” of the Coalition. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he would “respectfully disagree” with IFAC’s analysis.

On a related theme, Eoin Burke Kennedy notes in our Agenda piece how the Government would be running a budget deficit for the 17th consecutive year if it was not for the windfall component of our corporate tax receipts.

The consumption of beer in the Republic remained below pre-pandemic levels in 2022 despite the production of lager, stouts and ales more than doubling following the lifting of the final remaining public health restrictions in the early months of the year. Ian Curran has the details.

Irish-based AerCap and Carlyle Aviation Partners are among several aircraft lessors due in a London court today in a key stage in their legal battle with insurers over jets held by Russian airlines. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In his weekly column, John Burns looks at why Dee Forbes presence on an advisory board at the UCD Smurfit Business School could be awkward for the college, Paddy McKillen’s appointment as an honorary consul by Vietnam, NTMA bonuses, and Euronext’s lobbying for a cut in stamp duty on share trading.

Economist John FitzGerald explains why he thinks IDA Ireland should slow down the stream of new investment projects into the country, to avoid exacerbating various pressures in the economy.

In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor compares how the Republic benefits from stable public finances while UK is in trouble. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In Wild Geese, Donegal native Oliver Donagher explains the benefits of life in Geneva, Switzerland where he manages the affairs of high-net-worth individuals.

In our Interview, soon-to-retire PM Group chief executive Dave Murphy tells Ian Curran why he thinks “we’re as good or better than anyone else in the world”.

In our work feature, Olive Keogh explains why you don’t need to be artistic to work in the creative arts.

