Huawei Ireland expands 2023 third-level STEM programme

Huawei Ireland has widened its Seeds for the Future programme aimed at students studying science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to include post-Leaving Certificate courses

The 2023 edition of the programme, which also applies to Leaving Certificate students considering a third-level course in STEM, will be limited to 30 students. The eight-day virtual programme commences on September 25th, and covers topics such as smart cities innovations, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things.

The course includes 15 hours of live courses, and students will also take part in the company’s Tech4Good competition that challenges participants on how technology can be used to address social and environmental concerns. One of the winning Tech4Good teams will receive $100,000 and professional coaching to help the team with their start-up plan.

The Irish team won the challenge in 2022, and was subsequently invited to attend Huawei events in Athens and China, along with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“Since its inception in 2015, over 270 students from Irish universities have benefited from this unique learning and culture experience.,” said Luke McDonnell, senior communications manager for Huawei Ireland. “Huawei is committed to creating value for the communities in which we operate, and Seeds for the Future, and Tech4Good, are examples of how we can help and nurture today’s students because they are our future. We will continue to invest in Ireland’s future ICT workforce, and we see this programme as another way to help these students to think of progressive ideas and enhance their capabilities as they continue or indeed embark on their studies in STEM”.

Applicants must submit a CV, a transcript of their academic records, and an essay of 400-600 words or a two to three-minute motivation video on their interests and outlining why they should be chosen to take part. The deadline for submissions is September 20th.