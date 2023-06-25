Cork developer buys site with plans for 275 homes

An aerial view of the site at Waterfall Road in Bishopstown, Co Cork. Photograph: Bridgewater Homes

Cork property development company Bridgewater Homes has announced the acquisition of a site in Bishopstown with planning permission for some 275 homes for €10.2 million from rival developer Ardstone Homes.

The Waterfall Road scheme will comprise 136 houses, 99 apartments, and 40 duplexes across a “diverse range” of options, the company said in a statement, in addition to a new creche and a number of local and neighbourhood play areas. Bridgewater said the scheme would be the largest-scale residential development in the Bishopstown area in the past three decades.

It expects to deliver the project, which has an overall projected value of more than €123.6 million, over a period of 30 months.

“Our goal is to create a thriving community that not only addresses the demand for housing but also contributes to the overall growth and enhancement of Bishopstown and the wider city area,” co-owner and director of Bridgewater. “This location is highly desirable to people, having a rural feel, while being within easy access to the very best Cork city has to offer.”

The Ballincolling-based developer has previously built 135 homes at the Bessboro Park development on the former Ridge Tools site in Mahon. It currently has three other sites at different stages of the planning process.