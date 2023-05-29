Gas demand falls 10% year-on-year in April

Gas demand fell 14 per cent in April compared to March, with several sectors requiring less energy during this period, according to Gas Networks Ireland. Demand dropped 10 per cent compared to April 2022, it said.

Gas demand from the sectors of construction, education, hospitals and office complexes all fell month-on-month, with the education sector seeing the steepest decline in demand at 27 per cent.

Year-on-year, demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) has risen 42 per cent from a modest base, while demand from the air travel sector is up 14 per cent compared to last year. Made by compressing natural gas down to less than 1 per cent of its volume, CNG is a more environmentally-friendly fuel than petrol or diesel and provides the Irish haulage industry with a cleaner alternative fuel option.

In April, gas generated 47 per cent of Ireland’s electricity, which was up 4 per cent on March but down 10 per cent on the same period last year. At times during the month, gas powered almost 90 per cent of the country’s electricity, peaking at 89 per cent and never dropping below 14 per cent.

Wind’s contribution fell by 5 per cent month-on-month, powering 37 per cent of Ireland’s electricity in April, but its share of demand increased year-on-year. Wind peaked at 78 per cent but given the variable nature of weather dependent renewable energy sources, there were also times in the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1 per cent of electricity generation.

Coal generated 4 per cent of electricity in April, peaking at 10 per cent, with a low of 2 per cent.

Brian Mullins, Gas Networks Ireland acting director of strategy & regulation, said that the increased demand for CNG and recent successful auction for offshore wind developments indicated that Ireland was making progress in the decarbonisation of energy.

“It was another very strong month for wind, as the main source of power for 37 per cent of Ireland’s energy demands. This is a welcome development, as was the successful first Irish offshore wind auction on May 11th last. Gas will remain a backbone of Ireland’s energy mix – particularly given the intermittent nature of wind – but increasingly we believe that will include more renewable energy like biomethane.”