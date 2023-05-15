Ikea pilots scheme to allow Irish customers collect purchases at their local Tesco car park

Ikea plans to pilot a scheme to allow its Irish customers collect their purchases from certain Tesco stores. Photograph: PA Wire

Some Ikea shoppers who live long distances from the flagship shop in Dublin’s Ballymun will soon be able to collect their purchases in their local Tesco under a new pilot collaboration between the two retail giants.

The Swedish flat-pack king and the British supermarket chain have launched a six-months test-and-trial collection service which is promising more “convenient, accessible and affordable collection services” across the State.

This will allow shoppers based in Cork, Louth and Kildare to shop online with Ikea and then have their purchases delivered to their local Tesco where it can be picked up at a designated area in the car park.

The pick-up option will be free for orders above €200, while anyone spending less than that will be asked to pay €15.

While it is initially being run as a pilot scheme covering three counties, the retailers are optimistic about its success and have plans in place to widen it to include Galway, Waterford, Limerick, Tipperary and Wexford as the year progresses.

“Collaborating with Tesco to test-and-trial convenient, accessible and affordable collection services across key locations in Ireland is a real source of pride for us,” said Ikea’s Irish market manager Martyn Allan. “This partnership acknowledges the dynamic nature of the retail industry and provides an opportunity to bring Ikea closer to a wider audience.”

It is one of several moves made by Ikea in recent years to widen its Irish footprint without investing in a new full-sized store.

Over the past year it has opened four so-called “plan-and-order points”, which allow people based in Cork, Drogheda, Naas and Dublin city centre physical access to certain Ikea products without travelling to its flagship store in Ballymun in north Dublin.

Plan-and-order points are focused on kitchens and bedrooms and are staffed by employees who can advise customers on fitting out these rooms.