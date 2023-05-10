Michael Fingleton fails to stop trial over alleged INBS mismanagement

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society chief executive Michael Fingleton, who can face trial over alleged losses at the lender on his watch. Photograph: Eric Luke

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) chief executive Michael Fingleton can face a long-awaited civil trial over alleged negligent mismanagement of the failed lender, even though 85-year-old is incapacitated and unable to contribute to his defence, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Mr Fingleton, acting through his wife and son under their powers of attorney, “has not established that there is either a real or serious risk of an unfair trial or an unjust result”, according to a judgment issued by on the court on Wednesday.

It added that the former building society chief had not shown “that there is a clear, patent risk of asking him to defend the proceedings, or that, to do so, would place upon him an inexcusable and unfair burden”.

The judges – Ms Justice Caroline Costello, Mr Justice Robert Haughton and Mr Justice Donald Binchy – said that they have dismissed Mr Fingleton’s appeal against a previous High Court ruling that the case proceed.

Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, which took over INBS in 2011, sued Mr Fingleton the following year for alleged negligent mismanagement of the failed lender, and put its statement of claim at €6 billion, the amount lost by the building society after the 2008 property crash. A civil trial, currently set to take place this year, would be expected to last at least six months.

However, it emerged in court in December that IBRC had narrowed its claim to about €290 million, relating to a group of specific loans issued between 2006 and 2009.

“Much of the evidence to be adduced in defence of these proceedings will not depend on the appellant’s personal evidence, even if he were well and in a position to give evidence on his own behalf,” the Court of Appeals ruling said. “This is apparent from the nature of the defence pleaded as well as the now limited nature of the claim advanced by the respondents. Many of the facts can be independently established without the need for evidence from the appellant.”

IBRC, which also became home to the remnants of Anglo Irish Bank during the financial crisis, was put into liquidation in early 2013.

Mr Fingelton led Irish Nationwide between 1971 and 2009, holding the role of managing director for much of the period, though his title was changed to chief executive close to the end of his time in charge. In 2021, the High Court rejected a challenge by Mr Fingleton aimed at stopping a trial going ahead on grounds of his ill health.

Mr Fingleton’s wife and son took charge of his appeal early last year, after they secured enduring power of attorney due to the fact that the octogenarian is mentally incapacitated after suffering a stroke in 2019.