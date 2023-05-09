Zipp Mobility plans UK expansion with Devon scooter trial

Micromobility company Zipp Mobility is set to expand in the UK with a new trial of its e-scooters in Devon, the first of a series of announcements that the company is planning in the next few moths.

The new trial will see Zipp Mobility’s scooters available in Barnstaple, Devon, as part of a partnership with North Devon County Council. The scooters will operate around the clock, costing £1 to unlock the e-scooter and 20 pence per minute thereafter.

The test will focus on safety for riders, pedestrians and other road users. Zipp has already engaged in informal talks with local representatives and other concerned parties, including representatives of disability organisations, in the design of the trial, which is set to get underway on May 17th.

Riders must be at least 16 and hold a provisional driving licence. The scooters use geofencing technology to keep riders out of pedestrian areas and major roads, with a maximum speed limit of 15.5 mph.

“Our emphasis will be on safety both for e-scooter users and the general public. We really hope that people will see the advantage of getting around town in a cleaner, greener way while being aware of and considerate to other road users and pedestrians,” said Charlie Gleeson, founder and chief executive of Zipp Mobility. “I believe this climate-conscious, community-spirited attitude will be the key to the trial’s success.”

NovaUCD-headquartered Zipp Mobility was acquired by Zeus Scooters at the end of April for an undisclosed sum. It is now planning a number of launches following the acquisition.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing reliable, eco-friendly transportation options that improve people’s lives,” said Damian Young, chief executive of Zeus. “We can’t wait to see the positive impact that our e-scooters will have on the local community in Barnstaple, and we’re excited to be a bigger part of the UK’s transition towards more sustainable mobility solutions.”

While Irish legislation is still progressing, the UK has made e-scooters legal on road, cycle lanes and cycle paths.