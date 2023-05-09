Bord Pleanála approves plan for 110 apartments in Fairview

It can be an offence for members of An Bord Pleanála not to declare a beneficial interest in a decision.

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 110 apartments in Fairview on Dublin’s northside.

Last October Banner A Cuig Ltd lodged plans for a 118 unit Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) scheme comprising three apartment blocks including two rising to five storeys at Fairview Strand and Esmond Avenue.

The initial scheme comprised 57 one-bedroom units; 11 two-bedroom, three person apartments; 44 two-bedroom, four-person units and two three-bedroom apartments.

The scheme also included an additional four units through the reinstatement of two homes at 61 and 63 Fairview Strand.

Dublin City Council granted planning permission for the scheme in December and now the appeals board has reduced the number of units from 118 to 110.

This followed two third party appeals lodged against the council decision by Ciaran And Dr Alana Lawlor and Pauline Murnin and other residents while Banner A Cuig also appealed against a number of conditions attached to the decision.

The appeal lodged by Ms Murnin and others argued that the scheme was completely disproportionate in terms of size and height.

The appeal stated that the residents “are totally perplexed and frustrated by the decision of Dublin City Council to grant permission for this completely inappropriate development”.

The appeals board has ordered the redesign of 10 units to form five units, reducing the number of units from 118 to 110.

The board stated that the proposed development “would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development in this inner urban brownfield location”.

In the granting of permission, the board also said that the scheme would provide a reasonable form of residential amenity for future occupants.

The appeals board also concluded that the development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and scale of development.

Last December, the council granted planning permission after its planner’s report stated that the density reflected the compact nature of the brownfield site redevelopment and the added population the scheme will generate will also help the viability of local services.

The planner’s report also said that the scheme was consistent with national development objectives in relation to the efficient use of scarce zoned and serviced urban lands, urban consolidation and compact cities.

The report also stated that the proposed scheme would retain the compact form of the urban area and help to meet housing demand in accordance with Government policy and guidance.